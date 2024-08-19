Kolkata doctor rape case accused Sanjoy Roy thrashed wife, caused miscarriage: Mother-in-law reveals shocking details

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: The rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata has led to nationwide protests. Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, arrested for the crime, is set to undergo a polygraph test. The case has been transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

Published19 Aug 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday.
Kolkata doctor rape case: Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The mother-in-law of the arrested civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, accused of raping and murdering a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, has said that her son-in-law was ‘not good’ and that he caused a miscarriage of her 3-month-pregnant daughter.

The elderly woman also cast aspersions on the fact that only her former son-in-law was involved in the raping and murdering the Kolkata doctor. She further said that authorities could hang him ‘or do whatever they wanted with him (Sanjoy Roy)’.

"Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He doesn't have the capacity to do it alone..." the mother-in-law said. She seemed to echo the incredulity that several, including the Kolkata doctor's parents, and BJP have expressed – the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder could not have been done by only one person.

The mother-in-law of Sanjoy Roy further said that her relationship with the arrested civic volunteer had been tense. Speaking to ANI, the mother-in-law stated that her daughter was married to Sanjoy Roy for two years.

“His marriage to my daughter was his second marriage...Initially, everything was good for 6 months. When she was 3-month pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, a Police complaint was registered for the same.” the mother-in-law told ANI.

Sanjoy Roy is slated to undergo polygraph test, conducted by the CBI on Tuesday, August 20. The Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case to CBI from the hands of Kolkata Police.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors' strike over it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

The rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor belonging Chest medicine department of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's has sparked nationwide protests.

The Kolkata doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 10:38 PM IST
