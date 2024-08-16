Amid the protest over the brutal rape and murder of trainee doctor at the Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday pointed at some facts that have been irrosposibly noted by some media houses and are now being widely shared on social media.

On ‘150 grams of bodily fluids’ mention in media reports, Moitra explained that the autopsy report mentions the weight of the inner and outer genitalia, which was close to 150 grams. She further clarified that fluids are measured in millilitres and responsible media houses must carry out due diligence in reportage.

On eveidence being tampered at the place of occurance, she said, “It has been sealed off and only the police and CBI have access to it.”

On construction works starting immediately at the crime scene, she noted the health secretary spoke to students who said there was a need for toilets in the hospital immediately. “The work started at a different place of the students’ choosing. The PO is entirely separate.”

The TMC MP also denied the reports of an inquiry committee being set up to analyse the mental health and psychiatric condition of the victim by clarifying that a five-member enquiry committee was set up as per standard operating procedure (SOP) to see if there were any lapses on the part of the hospital.

Urging media to be responsible while reporting. Genuine concerns need to be addressed. Fake news needs to be busted. @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/nljhAbDMkk — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 16, 2024

Brutal rape and murder of trainee doctor The 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the medical college in Kolkata where she worked on Friday, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.

The doctor had retired to sleep on a piece of carpet in a seminar room at the RG Kar Medical College after a marathon 36-hour shift, given the lack of dorms or resting rooms for doctors on the premises, her colleagues told Reuters.