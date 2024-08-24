Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

CBI filed an FIR against ex-principal Sandip Ghosh of RG Kar Medical College following Calcutta High Court orders.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated24 Aug 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office for questioning in connection with the rape and murder case. (PTI Photo)
An FIR has been filed against RG Kar Medical College and hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by CBI Anti Corruption Branch after the Calcutta high court single bench ordered. The case is linked to alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus

CBI started a corruption investigation against Sandeep Ghosh by filing an FIR. On the order of the Calcutta High Court, SIT went to the CBI office in Nizam Palace on Saturday morning and handed over all the documents, sources close to CBI revealed 

 The FIR was filed by the CBI after receiving the documents. CBI has already submitted today's FIR copy to the Alipur CJM Court, it added. 

CBI takes over probe into financial irregularities

The CBI on Saturday took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The CBI collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday and proceeded to re-register the FIR, the official said.

The high court had issued directives on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9, they said.

The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report.

(With puts from agencies)

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

