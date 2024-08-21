Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CISF inspects RG Kar security; ex-principal may face lie-detector test — key points

As the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata continues, a report on Wednesday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI had earlier obtained permission from a local court to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. However, the process of conducting the polygraph test on Roy may have been delayed, News18 reported.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case the next day.

Here's all you need to know about the latest developments in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case:

1. A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday and conducted an inspection.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CISF K Pratap Singh said a team reached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for some assignments. He said, "Let us do our job. We have come here for some assignments. I am doing my job, which has been mandated by the higher authorities."

This came after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

2. News18 reported on Wednesday that the polygraph test on accused Sanjay Roy was delayed because of the absence of a lawyer. The report cited CBI sources as saying that the authorities are facing a peculiar issue because no lawyer "was initially ready to represent" Roy.

The report added that a counsel has now been assigned to brief Roy about the physical and psychological aspects of the test. The CBI can go ahead with the test once Roy gives his consent, it added.

A polygraph test, or a lie-detector test, is a scientific method used to measure a person’s physiological responses (heartbeat, changes in breathing, sweating, blood pressure) to the questions asked.

3. The CBI may also conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. "We want to further verify Ghosh's answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," an official told PTI.

4. The Kolkata Police suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, officials told PTI. "The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners," they said.

5. Congress workers protested in Kolkata over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. A video showed burnt tyres and a few people waving Congress flags and raising slogans. There was heavy police deployment in the area.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Congress workers protest in Kolkata over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.



6. State General Secretary of WB BJP Locket Chatterjee said, “The entire country and West Bengal are demanding justice and if [West Bengal Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee is not able to provide justice, she should resign...she stood on the streets against her government. We want either justice or CM's resignation...”

7. The AIIMS Delhi administration on Wednesday appealed to striking resident doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care, saying a collaborative internal security audit will be conducted to assess safety and security measures within the campus.