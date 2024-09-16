Kolkata doctor rape case: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Bengal government has agreed to Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal's resignation. CM Banerjee informed that 42 protesting doctors had signed on the Minutes of Meeting. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“42 agitating doctors, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant signed minutes of meeting," said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Protesting medics emerged out of CM Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata, on Monday after a prolonged meet. They told reporters that there were ‘some agreements’ and ‘some disagreements’ on the five point demand from the West Bengal government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Banerjee also informed that the MoM had been sent to state secretariat Nabanna via the common ‘WhatsApp group’. CM Mamata Banerjee also urged the protesting doctors to return to work.

Mamata Banerjee-Medics Meeting: Key Takeaways -On the first demand of a CBI investigation into the Kolkata doctor rape case, CM Mamata Banerjee said that it has already been taken care of by the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court decision

-On the second point demanding resignation of DAB, DHS, and Principal secretary, CM Mamata Banerjee informed that the DAB and DHS has been removed from their posts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-CM Mamata Banerjee said that there would reshuffle of Kolkata Police, after 4pm, tomorrow. She also informed that CP Vineet Goyal's would also handover duties to a new CP on Tuesday 17 September.

-CM Banerjee said that ₹100 crore has been allocated to build restroom, bathroom, and for the betterment of infrastructures in state-run hospitals. This was another demand of the protesting doctors. The demand emerged from the fact that the 31-year-old Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered, had been resting in a seminar hall after a tenuous 36 hour shift