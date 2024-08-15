Kolkata doctor murder accused ’should be hung, but no innocent...’: Mamata Banerjee amid protests, RG Kar vandalism

Amid protests over the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee assured that stringent actions will be taken against the accused and added ‘f the culprit is hanged then only people will learn a lesson from it’.

Meanwhile, she accused opposition political parties of being behind the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Banerjee while speaking to media said, “As far as the information I have, I will not blame the students... The incident is very unfortunate, we still say that they should be hung... We have given all the documents, till the time our police were investigating, nothing was leaked...”

“My and the people of Bengal's condolences are with the victim's family... This is a very big crime, and the only punishment for it is that the accused should be hung, if the culprit is hanged then only people will learn a lesson from it but no innocent should be punished…,” she adds.

Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

Police have so far detained nine persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism, demanding that the army be deployed if the TMC government cannot control the situation.

All you need to know about ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest The vandalism took place amidst widespread protests by women across the state in response to the "Reclaim the Night" campaign, rallying against the horrific incident involving the deceased doctor.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found on August 9, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

The vandalism triggered strong reactions from various quarters. Nurses at the hospital staged protests against the violence, demanding enhanced security measures. "Such hooliganism inside a hospital is unacceptable," one protesting nurse said.