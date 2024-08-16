‘Cops hid in toilets': Questions raised on police inaction over RG Kar vandalism

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari urged the Centre to deploy paramilitary forces at RG Kar Medical College, alleging police incompetence during vandalism linked to a doctor's rape and murder. TMC denied allegations.

Kolkata doctor rape case: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged the Central government to deploy paramilitary forces at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid ongoing protests against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

In a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the Director of CBI, Adhikari said, “It was the duty of the police to protect the crime scene and provide security to the people working and patients being treated at the hospital, but they miserably failed."

"....due to their incompetence, rather than protecting innocent citizens, they were locking themselves up in toilets, leaving the entire hospital exposed to the rioters. Furthermore, after the mob had completed their riotous run, for a sham show the police started firing tear gas, which further testifies the fact that the police authorities were hand in glove with the rioters and such to make a show of taking action, the said tear gas shells were fired. The role of Kolkata Police and its Commissioner is suspect (suspicious)," the letter read.

"In view thereof, I request you to forthwith deploy Central Armed Paramilitary Forces at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to protect valuable evidence such that a proper investigation is conducted and concluded by the CBI...," he added.

However, the Trinamool Congress claimed that the vandalism at the RG Kar Medical Hospital was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and CPI(M). "The CBI has taken over the investigation, and the state has extended all cooperation to the agency. BJP leaders like Suvendu are trying to fish in murky waters…," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

A mob invaded the hospital campus, vandalising the emergency room, sections of the OPD, and the protest area where junior doctors were demonstrating against the rape and murder of their colleague.

The postgraduate trainee doctor's body was discovered at the hospital on Friday. Police alleged the trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty.