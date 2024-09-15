Kolkata doctor rape case: Court remands RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO Mondal to CBI custody till Sept 17

Former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were produced before a Kolkata court on Sunday in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor

Published15 Sep 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: Court remands RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO Mondal to CBI custody till Sept 17
Kolkata doctor rape case: Court remands RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO Mondal to CBI custody till Sept 17(HT_PRINT)

Kolkata’ Sealdah court on Sunday, September 15, remanded RG Kar former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station incharge Abhijit Mondal to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till September 17 in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run institute in August. 

The CBI on Saturday night arrested Ghose and SHO Mondal accusing them of tampering with evidences. Mondal was also charged of delay in registering the FIR among others.

The CBI said the police officer was held after he “failed to provide satisfying answers” during questioning on Saturday.

The central investigative agency claimed that the former RG Kar principal was in touch with Mondal, and the former issued instructions to the policeman on how to proceed with the rape and murder case.

Both Ghose and SHO Mondal tried to “downplay the incident” as well as “shield” the heinous crime, the CBI informed the court.

The arrests are the first by CBI in connection with the rape-murder of the trainee doctor and come 35 days after civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested by Kolkata police a day after the crime and charged with the rape and murder.

It is important to note that Ghosh had already been arrested by the CBI in connection with financial irregularities at the RG KAR Medical College and Hospital and is currently in judicial custody.

A 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in semi-naked condition on the fourth floor in the seminar hall of state-run RG KAR Medical College and Hospital on 9 August, 2024. The medical examination revealed the victim sustained external and internal injuries in the sexual assault and was murdered.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the brutal murder and rape case.

 

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 04:17 PM IST
