Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Cruel joke on nation,’ Sadhguru urges national agencies to act on crimes against women

  • Apart from state agencies, Sadhguru has asked national agencies should address such heinous crimes against women.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published17 Aug 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation
Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation(PTI)

Spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation has called out crimes against women in India and asked national agencies to act to stop such crimes.

While sharing a video of protests all across the country, Sadhguru took to microblogging site X to highlight the issue.

Apart from state agencies, national agencies should address such heinous crimes which has become a cruel joke on the nation.

"It is time that there is a National agency to address the most horrific crimes against Women in this country, beyond state agencies, as what is happening right now is a cruel joke on the Nation. No citizen with a beating heart in Bharat can just watch this go by. Action Now! -Sg," he wrote on X.

 

 

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Nationwide doctors’ strike begins today

While extending his wishes on Independence Day, in a different post X, Sadhguru reflected on the role of inclusivity in India instead of relying on culture of absolutism.

“When we say Bharat, it is not a culture of absolutism, of you versus me, this is a culture of inclusiveness. Inclusiveness is the need of the hour. On the level of the individual, it is only through inclusion that we can experience joy, peace and balance. It is important we create that possibility for humanity. If this has to happen, first Bharat has to become Maha-Bharat. Let us make it happen. –Sg,” he wrote on X.

 

 

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA’s nationwide strike begins, makes 5 key demands

The brutal death of a post-graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata in this month has triggered outrage all across the country and nationwide protests and medical strikes are conducted all over the country. The 31-year-old victim was on night duty when she was found dead with several injuries in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College.

Also Read | ‘MEN will be MEN’, Anushka Sharma condemns Kolkata doctor rape case

Doctors and medical associations across the country are demanding security and strict action against the crime and the culprits. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is holding a 24-hour nationwide strike on August, 17. IMA said that there will be withdrawal of non-emergency and OPD services from 6 am on August, 17.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 09:44 AM IST
