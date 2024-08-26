Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Curtains used to cordon off seminar hall…’, say police; evidence tampering claim denied

  • The CBI on Monday started a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of its investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: The case centres on the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.
Kolkata doctor rape case: The case centres on the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. (PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Kolkata Police on Monday clarified that the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the dead body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found, had been cordoned off with ‘hospital curtains’. The police also denied the evidence tampering allegations that surfaced after renovation work started at RG Kar hospital only a day after the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder took place.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: In lie-detector test, Sanjay Roy says ’doctor was already...’

Kolkata Police DC CD Indira Mukherjee addressed a press conference on Monday. “The place of occurrence which is known to us is basically the seminar hall of RG Kar (Hospital) on the third floor. Social media and some news channels have shown a particular video where it is shown that there are a few people standing. It has been told that there has been tampering of the evidence. This is the allegation,” she told the media.

"Let me clarify, that seminar hall is a room which is 51 ft by 32 ft and when the body was found, the hospital curtains were used to cordon off the area,” Mukherjee added.

Also Read | Ex-SCBA President to Kapil Sibal: ‘Apologise or face no-confidence motion’

The CBI on Monday started a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of its investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

According to an officer, over the last 10 days, Ghosh provided inconsistent answers during questioning, prompting officers to conduct another round of polygraph tests.

Also Read | ’Bahut kuch hai...’: CBI on Sanjoy Roy’s polygraph test in Kolkata rape case

The case centres on the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

Durga Puja Committees rejects Mamata govt's money

At least six out of nearly 40,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal have so far rejected the 85,000 honorarium offered by the Mamata Banerjee government, saying they cannot accept the assistance when women have taken to the streets demanding security.

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in West Bengal, where people worship the Hindu deity Goddess Durga.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 08:41 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: ‘Curtains used to cordon off seminar hall…’, say police; evidence tampering claim denied

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue