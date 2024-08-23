Kolkata doctor rape case: Ex-principal to undergo polygraph test, ex-students allege ’mafia raj’ at RG Kar | 10 updates

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: In a new development regarding the rape and murder of a post-graduate resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, former students have alleged that a 'medical mafia raj' was operating at the institute.
According to a News18 report citing sources, the former principal, Sandip Ghosh, ran a racket with a section of students working for him. “Even to speak to Dr Sandip Ghosh, we had to go through the TMC students’ wing," alleged some doctors.
From bio-waste trafficking to the sale of corpses, Ghosh is facing a range of allegations. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate these alleged irregularities.
