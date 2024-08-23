Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: From bio-waste trafficking to sale of corpses, former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh is facing a range of allegations. The CBI will now probe into these alleged financial irregularities.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: In a new development regarding the rape and murder of a post-graduate resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, former students have alleged that a 'medical mafia raj' was operating at the institute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a News18 report citing sources, the former principal, Sandip Ghosh, ran a racket with a section of students working for him. “Even to speak to Dr Sandip Ghosh, we had to go through the TMC students’ wing," alleged some doctors.

From bio-waste trafficking to the sale of corpses, Ghosh is facing a range of allegations. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate these alleged irregularities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 latest updates of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: According to news agency PTI, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI from a Mamata Banerjee government-constituted special investigation team.

Calcutta High Court’s decision to give the case regarding financial irregularities to CBI came after Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of the facility, filed a petition seeking a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the same during Ghosh's tenure.

report citing Dr Chandramouli Jha, an ex-student of RG Kar, students had protested against Ghosh and the alleged corruption under him in 2021. Dr Jha claimed that Ghosh subsequently cancelled his registration. “We had raised our voice against corruption and lack of proper hostel facilities. We went on a hunger strike, too. But our protest was nipped in the bud. Dr Ghosh got my registration cancelled. I had to move the court to get the registration," Dr Jha said.

"There is a threat syndicate in RG Kar. If one wants to become an in-house staff, they have to pay money to the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) or Trinamool Congress’s student wing. MLA Sudipto Roy is also a key player," Dr Jha told News18 .

. The CBI has also been asked to investigate the corruption cases and submit a report on September 17.

CBI will conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh and five others concerning the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBI has also received the court’s nod to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer and the prime accused in the case. He was earlier sent into judicial custody for 14 days until 6 September.

The junior doctors continue to cease work and protest. This has been going on for over 14 days and has impacted public health services across West Bengal. Earlier this month, doctors closed the OPD services nationwide in a nationwide protest.

Apart from doctors, the protests are also being held by students, teachers as well as techies in Kolkata.