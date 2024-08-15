Kolkata doctor rape case: Eyewitnesses recount RG Kar rampage horror, say ’police did nothing...’

Kolkata rape-murder case: The peaceful protest against the murder and an alleged ‘gang rape’ of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital turned violent after unknown miscreants barged into the hospital premises, damaged property, and pelted stones at the police personnel after midnight Thursday.

Several witnesses have said that the miscreants destroyed critical facilities at RG Kar Hospital, including the Emergency department, Trauma and Gynaecology buildings. The police didn't take adequate action against miscreants, who even tried to reach the crime spot to destroy pieces of evidence, alleged an eye-witness who was present at the protest site.

“I was there at night as there was a program by students and doctors against brutal rape and murder which happened inside the hospital. Suddenly, a mob from outside came inside and attacked and broke the emergency gate of the hospital,” Dr Mridul Sarkar, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, told ANI.

“The mob destroyed the whole Emergency department. Then, they entered the Trauma and Gyne buildings and threatened the nurses and also doctors. The Police did nothing practically,” he added.

He also alleged that generally, generally there is heavy police personnel deployment outside the hospital, but it was not the case on Thursday night during the ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest march.

A final year MBBS student from Kolkata Anupam Roy shared a similar experience as he tried to save his life when the unknown miscreants continued to destroy hospital property and threaten doctors.

“Yesterday we were having a peaceful protest, we had planned to arrange a rally of female nurses, doctors and students. When we were getting ready to start the rally, a huge mob came. We requested them to continue their rally and not try to interfere here as there are female protestors. Then the mob tried to get into our protest, shockingly there used to be a lot of police when protests used to happen but when the mob arrived, there were only a few police personnel present at the spot,” the final year MBBS student told ANI.

Damaged wards and destroyed CCTV cameras The miscreants destroyed hospital property and even damaged CCTV cameras at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. The video shared by news agency ANI showed the aftermath of the destruction showing utter chaos inside wards of the government-run hospital. Nearly 500 to 100 people forcefully entered the college to create chaos amid protests, said Pronoy Das, a security guard at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, told ANI. The security guards and police personnel were outnumbered.

