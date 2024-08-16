Kolkata doctor rape case: Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh says ‘receiving life threats’; approches HC

Former Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, sought police protection from Calcutta HC amid threats following a trainee doctor's rape and murder.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Published16 Aug 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh sought police protection from Calcutta HC, alleging defamation and threats.
Following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh sought police protection from Calcutta HC, alleging defamation and threats.(Hindustan Times)

Amid the brutal rape and murder of a trainee student in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, former Principal of the institution, Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh claimed that the his life is in risk and had approched Calcutta High Court seeking protection. Meanwhile, the Court has asked the State government to provide him with police protection.

The court has asked his counsel to file a separate affidavit if anything else needs to be mentioned or any other claims.

Sandip Ghosh resigned from the position of principal at RG Kar Medical College on Monday alleging that he was being defamed on social media platforms following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital premises.

The Chief Justice division bench of the Calcutta HC was considering several PILs in the matter on Tuesday. During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned the appointment of the former principal.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the medical college in Kolkata where she worked on Friday, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.

The doctor had retired to sleep on a piece of carpet in a seminar room at the RG Kar Medical College after a marathon 36-hour shift, given the lack of dorms or resting rooms for doctors on the premises, her colleagues told Reuters. She was found dead on Friday.

The victim was found bleeding from her eyes and mouth, with injuries to her legs, stomach, ankles, right hand and finger, a doctor's inquest report on August 9 and accessed by Reuters said.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

16 Aug 2024, 07:31 PM IST
