Kolkata doctor rape case: From 3-hour late death confirmation to delayed FIR | Timeline

Kolkata doctor rape case: Amid nationwide protests following the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital on August 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, submitted a timeline of the case to the Supreme Court and details of the actions taken during the investigation.

As the CBI continues its investigation into the 31-year-old trainee doctor's rape and murder case, startling revelations are sending shock waves across the country, revealing glaring gaps in the probe.

Kolkata doctor rape case complete timeline A doctor found the lifeless body of the trainee doctor in a semi-naked condition inside the seminar hall at the government-run RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 9. Kolkata Police began its investigation in which initially the police and college authority maintained that it was a suicide case.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case Sanjay Roy observed victim hours before crime, shows CCTV

August 9 At 9:30 am, a first-year postgraduate trainee found the victim doctor's body from a distance and immediately informed his colleagues and senior doctors about it, according to an NDTV report.

At 10:10 am, a police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital informed Tala police station about the incident. The victim was found lying in an unconscious “semi-naked” state on a wooden platform in a seminar room in the emergency building, reported NDTV, citing the General Diary Entry, which is a record of a police station's daily activities and incidents.

At 10:30 am, the police officers reached the spot and cordoned off the crime scene.

Another team of senior police officials, including a detective, forensic experts, photographer and videographer, reached the spot between 11-11:30 am, reported News18. Later, the Assistant Superintendent called the victim's family and asked them to reach the hospital.

The doctor's parents said they received a call around 11:15 am informing them of their daughter's “suicide.”

At 12:44 pm, the Assistant Superintendent of the hospital reached the crime spot, and the police concluded the video recording of the crime scene. The on-duty doctor declared the victim dead after examination.

At 1:00 pm, the parents of the victim arrived at the hospital.

At 1:47 pm, the doctors prepared and handed over the medical certificate and death certificate of the victim to the police. Later, after the police officer noted injury marks on the victim's body and private parts, the police registered an unnatural death case.

At 4:00 pm, the Judicial Magistrate reached the RG Kar Medical College. After the judicial officer arrived, an inquest was held at 4:20 pm in the presence of the victim's family members and colleagues.

The forensic doctors performed the post-mortem of the victim from 6:10 pm to 7:10 pm.

At 8:00 pm, the police official and investigating team carried out 3D mapping of the crime scene, reported NDTV. The forensic team seized nearly 40 exhibits from the crime spot.

At night, the police handed over the victim's body to her family members. The family received the dead body after post-mortem at 10:45 pm.

At 11:45 pm, the police registered an FIR in the case based on the complaint of the victim's father.

August 10 Kolkata Police arrested primary accused Sanjay Roy in connection with the Kolkata doctor rape case. An autopsy report also confirmed that the doctor was murdered after a sexual assault.

August 11 The West Bengal government transferred the Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata over alleged lapses which led to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, reported ANI.

August 12 Professor Sandip Ghosh, the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, stepped down amid a nationwide protest against the case. He was rehabilitated within four hours and returned to Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) as the principal.

August 13 The Calcutta High Court took cognisance of the matter and ordered the former RG Kar Principal to take an extended leave. The CBI took over the investigation from the Kolkota Police and took custody of the accused.

August 15 A large group of unidentified men stormed into RG Kar Medical College and obstructed the peaceful overnight protest by doctors in solidarity with the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case.

August 17 The Indian Medical Association sought the Prime Minister's intervention in the matter and called for a one-day nationwide strike of doctors.

August 18-20 Nationwide protests demanding capital punishment for the people found guilty in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case continued. Patients suffered due to doctors' strikes in several states.

August 20 The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for them in the wake of the rape and murder of the medic in Kolkata.

August 22 The Supreme Court reprimanded Kolkata Police for delay in taking action in the case.