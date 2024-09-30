Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a suo motu plea on the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
This marks the fifth day of proceedings, which began on August 20, 2024.
During the September 17 hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, urged the court to halt live proceedings, citing threats of acid attacks and rape against women lawyers in the chamber. The Supreme Court assured Sibal that it would take action if any threats arose against lawyers or others involved in the case.
Meanwhile, Junior doctors who have been on protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have said they haven't seen any action on the directives given by the Chief Secretary as per their demands.
"Our agitation so far centred around only one agenda, and that was justice for Abhaya. It has been 10 days since we met with the Chief Secretary concerning our safety and security in hospitals, but we haven't seen any action on the directives given by the Chief Secretary as per our demands," Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, told ANI.
On August 20, the Supreme Court described the rape and murder of the doctor as "horrific". It mandated the establishment of a 10-member National Task Force to create protocols for the safety and security of healthcare professionals. The doctor's body, showing severe injuries, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9.
On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its probe on August 14.
