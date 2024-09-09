Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim after SC hearing, says ‘Vineet Goyal offered to resign, but…’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insisted on Monday that she had ‘never offered money’ to the family of the Kolkata rape-muder victim. She also revealed that Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal had offered to resign after protests broke out at RG Kar hospital. The remarks came even as the Supreme Court heard a suo motu petition on the matter and directed the CBI to submit a fresh status report by next week.

“I have never offered money to deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander. I told deceased doctor's parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal offered to resign after RG Kar protests but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja,” said Banerjee.

She also accused the Centre and ‘some Left parties’ of conspiring against the Trinamool Congress government while addressing the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

“Some people taking advantage of turmoil in neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India, Bangladesh are separate nations,” she added.

Earlier on Monday the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to submit a fresh report on the case by September 17. The The apex court also reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by 5 PM on Tuesday. The court however noted that it would not be able to restrain the state government if they failed to return to work. Further absence, the Supreme Court noted, might lead to disciplinary action against them.

The Supreme Court had previously questioned the West Bengal police over several issues related to the rape and muder case. The court also flagged several alleged lapses — including delays in filing the FIR, handing over the body of the deceased doctor to her family, and failing to protect medical staff during a mob attack.