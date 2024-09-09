Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim after SC hearing, says ‘Vineet Goyal offered to resign, but…’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee denied offering money to the family of the Kolkata rape-murder victim and stated that Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal had offered to resign following protests at RG Kar hospital.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim after SC hearing, says ‘Vineet Goyal offered to resign, but…’
Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim after SC hearing, says ‘Vineet Goyal offered to resign, but…’(ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insisted on Monday that she had ‘never offered money’ to the family of the Kolkata rape-muder victim. She also revealed that Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal had offered to resign after protests broke out at RG Kar hospital. The remarks came even as the Supreme Court heard a suo motu petition on the matter and directed the CBI to submit a fresh status report by next week.

“I have never offered money to deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander. I told deceased doctor's parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal offered to resign after RG Kar protests but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja,” said Banerjee.

Also Read | Kolkata rape, murder case: West Bengal CM urges Jawhar Sircar to not resign

She also accused the Centre and ‘some Left parties’ of conspiring against the Trinamool Congress government while addressing the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

“Some people taking advantage of turmoil in neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India, Bangladesh are separate nations,” she added.

Also Read | ‘Test, trace contact’: Centre issues advisory for States

Earlier on Monday the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to submit a fresh report on the case by September 17. The The apex court also reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by 5 PM on Tuesday. The court however noted that it would not be able to restrain the state government if they failed to return to work. Further absence, the Supreme Court noted, might lead to disciplinary action against them.

The Supreme Court had previously questioned the West Bengal police over several issues related to the rape and muder case. The court also flagged several alleged lapses — including delays in filing the FIR, handing over the body of the deceased doctor to her family, and failing to protect medical staff during a mob attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim after SC hearing, says ‘Vineet Goyal offered to resign, but…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.50
    03:29 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.75 (-1.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.30
    03:29 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    0.65 (0.23%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    299.40
    03:29 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.5 (-3.08%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.90
    03:29 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    2.3 (0.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.80
    03:24 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.9 (8.29%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,195.35
    03:24 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    87.7 (7.92%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,093.15
    03:25 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    67.6 (6.59%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,218.10
    03:24 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    68.55 (5.96%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue