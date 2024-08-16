Kolkata doctor rape case: Many on social media hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her previous statements regarding rape cases, which many called “bizarre”, “disgusting” and “insensitive”. Some of those are mentioned here.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's old remarks on rape and sexual assaults resurfaced on social media as Kolkata and other parts of the country continue to witness protests over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor. Many have joined protests by doctors and nurses to seek justice for the woman who was found dead, reportedly in a half-naked condition, in the seminar hall of the Bengal government-run RG Kar College and Hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Park Street rape case 2012: A woman and single mother of two girls was gang-raped in a moving car by five men as she came out of a nightclub in the Park Street area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee had dismissed the case as "shajano ghatana [fake incident]" which was "designed to embarrass the government." Later, she reportedly backtracked on her comment and blamed the media for distorting it.

2. In October 2012, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly said rape cases are on the rise in the country because men and women interact with each other more freely now. "Earlier if men and women would hold hands, they would get caught by parents and reprimanded but now everything is so open. It's like an open market with open options," she reportedly told CNN-IBN.

3. Nadia rape case 2022: A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped in the Nadia district of West Bengal. Banerjee had then said, "This story they are showing that a minor has died due to rape, will you call it rape? Was she pregnant or had a love affair? Have they [media] enquired? I have asked the police. They have made arrests. I was told the girl had an affair with the boy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was a love affair and that's confirmed as the family was aware of it. If a couple is in a relationship, can I stop it? This is not UP, we don't do Love Jihad here. This is their personal freedom. But if there are any misdeeds, police will arrest the culprits. One suspect has been arrested already," Mamata Banerjee had said.

4. Katwa rape case 2012: A 31-year-old widow was allegedly gang-raped on the Ahmedpur-Katwa narrow gauge local. Mamata Banerjee had then said the alleged rape in Katwa in the Bardhaman district late on February 25 was "planned" by the CPI(M), according to the Hindu.

"A complaint of rape has been filed. Nothing has been found in the medical report. Where is the evidence? I do not think any incident of rape has taken place. I hear a political party, of which the woman's husband is a supporter, has planned to use its workers to cry rape," Banerjee was quoted by India Today as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Kamduni Rape case 2013: A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped by eight men. "After raping her, they tore apart her legs up to the navel, slit her throat and dumped her body in a field," BJP leader Amit Malviya said.

According to a Times of India report, CM Mamata Banerjee had run "into a crowd of angry women and cursed them as 'CPM supporters doing nasty politics'. The incident was reported when Banerjee had visited the family of the rape-murder victim in Kamduni village.

Kolkata doctor rape case 2024 Mamata Banerjee's latest comments on the Kolkata doctor rape case also drew criticism from the opposition parties. She said on Thursday, "Bam [Left] and Ram [BJP] want to create unrest in Bengal and they both have come together to do this." She said this while referring to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging a complete failure in the system. The minister wrote on X, "There has been a complete systemic failure in West Bengal time and again. But the blame lies on 'Bam and Ram'. Absolutely disgusting, shameful and reprehensible statement from Mamata Didi. The day is not far when Mamata Didi will even blame aliens and extraterrestrials for her misrule."