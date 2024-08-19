Kolkata doctor rape case: Medics form human chain in protest, CBI receives nod for polygraph test | 10 updates

Kolkata doctor rape case: Junior doctors on Monday continued protesting the rape and murder of RG Kar Hospital trainee. The medics marched from Calcutta National Medical College to Kolkata Police Headquarters, Lalbazaar. In another part of West Bengal's capital city, medics formed human chain blocking roads, all while demanding justice.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

On Monday, State Secretary, Delhi Medical Association, Dr Prakash Lalchadani told ANI, "Only Emergency services are being provided in all the hospitals of Delhi. Supreme Court has taken the Suo Moto cognisance of the matter, we hope that it will deliver justice and will address our problems. We are here until we get justice...We all have just one aim, justice for the victim and central protection."

Kolkata doctor rape case: Top updates • The CBI has received nod to conduct polygraph test on arrested accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy. Following this decision the Calcutta High Court deferred hearing in the case to August 29.

• The CBI is probing the Kolkata doctor rape case from four different angles – Role of Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh, whereabouts of the four doctors who had dinner with the victim before she was raped and murdered, psychological test of suspect Sanjay Roy, and talking to victim's parents and friends.

• The trainee doctor went to the hospital's seminar hall to rest during her grueling 36-hour shift. On the morning of August 9, her body was discovered.

• The autopsy report revealed 16 external injuries on on the cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms and knees, nine internal injuries, and the presence of a ‘white thick viscid fluid’ inside the trainee doctor's private parts. The report also said, all injuries were inflicted before her death

• Calcutta High Court advocates held a protest march demanding justice for the victim and punishment for the accused.

• The Federation of All India Medical Association has decided to continue their protests as meeting between Doctors and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare concluded without reaching an agreement.

• The deceased doctor's parents had flagged that they had lost all faith in West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The father of the deceased doctor flagged that CM Mamata Banerjee ‘talks about providing justice’ but attempts are being made to put the ‘common people demanding justice in jail’.

• Media reports citing autopsy and forensic reports stated that there was evidence of "forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia", which indicates sexual assault.

• Meanwhile, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the lawyer of the parents of the trainee doctor raped and murdered at the Kolkata hospital, claimed that the Trinamool Congress had planted goons among people who had gathered in protest against the crime