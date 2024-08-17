Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘MEN will be MEN’, Anushka Sharma asks ‘what’s your excuse?’

The death of a trainee doctor in Kolkata has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for a medical strike. Prominent Bollywood actors, including Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, condemned the incident. it

Published17 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma condemns Kolkata doctor rape case.
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma condemns Kolkata doctor rape case.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has strongly condemned the shocking rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In her Instagram stories, she expressed her anger over the incident, saying, “Men will be men”.

“What’s your excuse this time or is it her fault, because men will be men, right?” the actor wrote on the social media platform.

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt also condemned the Kolkata doctor rape case, saying women are not safe anywhere. “Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere,” she wrote.

She further drew a direct parallel to the Nirbhaya case that shook the nation over a decade ago. Despite widespread public outrage and subsequent legal changes, Alia highlighted that women's safety remains largely unchanged.

The actor backed her statement with concerning data from the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, noting that 30% of doctors and 80% of nursing staff in India are women, placing them at greater risk in an environment where violence against medical professionals is increasing.

She also emphasised that crimes against women have risen by 4% since 2022, with over 20% involving rape and assault, and pointed out the staggering statistic that nearly 90 rapes were reported daily in India that year, underscoring the widespread nature of this issue.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Soni Razdan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Mimi Chakraborty, and Richa Chadha, have called for justice for the victim.

The gruesome death of a post-graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata earlier this month has triggered pan India outrage and calls for a nationwide medical strike on Saturday. The 31-year-old victim had been on night duty when she was found dead with severe injuries in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College.

A women-led midnight protest against the incident also made waves after a group damaged CCTV cameras and vandalised the hospital. Efforts remain underway to catch the miscreants to wrecked the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store.

