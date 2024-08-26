Modi govt responds to Mamata Banerjee’s letter for ’quick justice’, flags ‘massive backlog of 48,600 rape cases…’

Kolkata doctor rape case: Women and Child Development Minister of Narendra Modi government, Annapurna Devi, has sharply criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for its alleged failure to implement essential safety measures for women and children. In a recent letter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Devi highlighted the state's significant shortcomings in addressing urgent issues related to women’s safety.

Devi's letter pointedly criticizes the state for not activating the remaining 11 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), despite a massive backlog of 48,600 cases related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Annapurna Devi's response came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, advocating for a tough central law to penalize rapists. Banerjee proposed that trials should ideally be concluded within 15 days to ensure ‘quick justice’, referencing alarming statistics that report 90 rape cases daily nationwide, many of which result in the victims' deaths.

The FTSC scheme, launched by the Central government in October 2019, was designed to expedite the trial and disposal of such cases. West Bengal was allocated 123 FTSCs, including 20 exclusive POCSO courts and 103 combined courts. However, as of mid-June 2023, none of these courts had been operationalized.

Despite assurances from the state government in June 2023 to launch seven FTSCs, only six exclusive POCSO courts had begun operations by June 30, 2024. Devi emphasized that this delay continues to deprive women and children of crucial support and justice in West Bentgal.

The minister also criticized the Mamata Banerjee government’s failure to implement key emergency helplines, including the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), and Child Helpline. Devi asserted that these services are vital for providing immediate assistance to victims of violence but remain unintegrated in West Bengal despite multiple reminders from the Central government.

Devi expressed serious concerns over the state's inaction, stressing the urgent need for stringent legal frameworks and judicial processes to ensure safety and security for women and children in West Bengal.

Annapurna Devi also highlighted the importance of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a new national legislation introduced in July 2024, which prescribes severe punishments for crimes against women and children.