The father of a trainee doctor found dead on August 9 alleges systemic involvement and dissatisfaction with the CBI's probe. The mother revealed the daughter was reluctant to go to RG Kar Hospital before the incident.

Kolkata's postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was cremated in a hurry, her father claimed while expressing dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government's handling of the incident.

"There were three bodies at the crematorium, but our daughter's body was cremated first. The Chief Minister is talking about providing justice, but attempts are being…not satisfied with Mamata Banerjee and have refused to take any compensation," he said as quoted by ANI.

The father of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was discovered dead with multiple injuries on August 9, voiced his frustration with the Central Bureau of Investigation's ongoing probe, alleging widespread involvement of the entire system in this case.

“No one from the department or the college cooperated with us. The entire department is involved in this...No results have come out of the inquiry that is being done. We hope we will get results," he said.

What did the victim's mother say? The victim's mother revealed that her daughter had expressed reluctance about going to the hospital in the days leading up to the attack. "She used to say that she didn’t like going to RG Kar anymore," the mother said.

"They were not letting us see our dead daughter's face. We kept pleading but weren't allowed to see her face. We were told an investigation was going on. They made us suffer a lot," the mother of the doctor said.

“One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident... The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest," she added.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room on August 9. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection. Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation after expressing a lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata Police.

