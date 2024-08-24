Kolkata doctor rape case: No mention of ’gang-rape’, says CBI note; Sanjoy Roy sent to judicial custody till 6 September

  • Following this, Roy was taken to Presidency Jail and he will be kept solitary confinement under 24*7 manual and CCTV surveillance.

Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)

Amid the ongoing probe in the rape and murder of a postgraduate student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, prime suspect Sanjay Roy didn't mention 'gang-rape' or the possible involvement of more than one person, Times of India quoted the Central Bureau of Investigation as saying on 24 August.

Earlier, the parents of the victim had alleged their daughter was gang-raped before she was murdered on 9 August, adding multiple were responsible for the crime.

The kin of the victim, in their petition in Calcutta High Court, had sought a 'court-monitored probe' in relation to their allegation.

Kolkata traffic police volunteer Sanjay Roy, whom CBI has been questioning, has been sent for judicial custody by Sealdah court till 6 September. Following this, Roy was taken to Presidency Jail and he will be kept solitary confinement under 24*7 manual and CCTV surveillance.

When the trial was underway at Sealdah Court, the entrance leading to court premises from Sealdah railway station was cordoned off. Also, Roy was made to wait in the court lock-up, and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Subhajit Rakshit had asked the lawyers to meet him in his chamber, added TOI.

In the FIR, the CBI submitted to the trial court invoking Section 64 (jail term of 10 years to life for rape) and Section 103(1) (life term or death for murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the CBI can later change the section based on the case's progression.

CBI taking over the case:

On 13 August, the CBI took over the Kolkata rape and murder case from Kolkata Police. The central probing agency had already submitted its status report to the Supreme Court and would file an updated report on 5 September.

The CBI is also questioning former RG Kar Hospital's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, and has also filed an FIR against ex-principal Sandip Ghosh of RG Kar Medical College following Calcutta High Court orders.

With agency inputs.

 

 

 

