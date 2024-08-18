Kolkata doctor rape case: 71 Padma awardee doctors on Sunday wrote to PM Modi, expressing deep concern and anguish over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. They have requested his immediate intervention to address the issue and combat violence against healthcare professionals.

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 71 Padma awardee doctors on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern and anguish over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. They have requested his immediate intervention to address the issue and combat violence against healthcare professionals.

"We, the undersigned Padma Awardee doctors, write to you with deep concern and profound anguish regarding the horrific events that recently occurred at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. As the head of our nation, we implore your immediate and personal intervention to address this alarming situation. Such acts of brutality shake the very foundations of service by medical professionals and highlight the urgent need to address violence, particularly against women, girls, and healthcare professionals," they wrote in the letter.

In their letter, the doctors urged the central and state governments to enact and implement a separate law for the protection of healthcare workers, citing a proposed bill that has been ready since 2019 but has not yet been passed.

"We urge the central and state governments to quickly enact and implement a separate law for the protection of healthcare workers, ensuring its rapid enforcement on the ground. A proposed bill, "The Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institutions Bill," has been ready since 2019 but has not yet been tabled in Parliament for passage and adoption. We strongly believe that an ordinance to this effect can be brought immediately, and the bill should be passed post-haste so that all those working in healthcare delivery systems in the country can work without fear, in service of suffering patients," they said in the letter.

The doctors' letter emphasizes the need for swift action to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals, allowing them to work without fear in the service of patients.

Dr AK Bhalla, Secretary of the Board of Management at Sir Gangaram Hospital and a Padma Awardee, urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action regarding time-bound punishment for offenders, improve safety measures in hospitals and medical institutions, and establish a law to protect healthcare workers.

"We strongly condemn the heinous crime against our colleague at Kolkata. We request honourable PM to take immediate action regarding time-bound punishment for the offenders and enhance safety measures in hospital and medical institutions and bring law for protection of healthcare workers," Bhalla told ANI.

Dr Anil Kohli, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee and President of the Dental Council of India, condemned the attack, saying violence against doctors is an assault on the very fabric of care that binds our society.

"The hands that heal should never have to defend themselves against harm. Violence against doctors is not just an attack on individuals; it's an assault on the very fabric of care that binds our society," Kohli told ANI.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Padma Shri and Founder of Mahajan Imaging Centre, called for a new law to protect doctors, healthcare professionals, and medical institutions, ensuring that no one dares to verbally or physically abuse healthcare workers.

"Everyone in this country is aware of the heinous crime that took place in Kolkata a few days ago. The whole country is united against this crime, and almost 70 of us, Padma Awardees, who've been honoured by the government over the last few decades, got together and have written to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actually take a personal interest in this matter, see that the culprits get the strictest possible punishment. Also, what we have requested is that a new separate law for the protection of doctors healthcare professionals and healthcare institutions be brought in very quickly so that no one dares to even talk or do verbal abuse against healthcare professionals and healthcare workers who want to talk about physical abuse," Mahajan told ANI.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognizance and scheduling a hearing for August 20. Protests have been held by junior doctors, students, and football fans, leading to the cancellation of a Durand Cup match.

Earlier today, football fans staged a protest near Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Due to the protest, the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal scheduled to be held today was cancelled.

In Kolkata, junior doctors and students continue to protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, triggering massive strikes and protests from the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, leading to a police intervention.

To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from Sunday (August 18) to Saturday (August 24).

