Kolkata doctor rape case: Polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy, 6 other begins

Kolkata rape-murder: The lie detection tests on the main accused and six others in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital started on Saturday, officials said.

The officials said the polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, will be conducted in the prison where he is lodged. At the same time, the remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident, and a civil volunteer, will undergo tests at the agency's office.

Officials reported that a team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has travelled to Kolkata to conduct tests.

On Thursday, the CBI informed the Supreme Court that there had been an attempt to cover up the rape and murder of a post-graduate medic, as the local police altered the crime scene before the federal agency took over the investigation.

The rape and murder of the junior doctor in a hospital seminar hall have ignited widespread protests.

The medic’s body, bearing severe injuries, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department on the morning of August 9. Roy was arrested the following day.