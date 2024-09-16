Kolkata doctor rape case: Protesting medics agree on 5pm meet with Mamata; drop live-stream demand

In the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, 30 junior doctors will meet West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. Senior doctors have raised concerns about evidence tampering, while the government seeks to resolve ongoing protests.

Updated16 Sep 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Junior doctors raise slogans during their ongoing protest against R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata
Junior doctors raise slogans during their ongoing protest against R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata(PTI)

The agitating doctors confirmed on Monday evening that they are willing to attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

According to a Times of India report, the doctors have agreed for the minutes of the meeting without video recording and live streaming but demanded they should be allowed to record and sign the minutes of the talks.

The state government readily accepted the condition, with the Chief Secretary Manoj Pant saying both the parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and copies will be shared with each for clarity.

This was a part of the demand by doctors' body, who had said that the arrest of Kolkata Police officer by the CBI in the RG Kar case has enhanced the "need for meeting's transparency".

Earlier today, Senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College alleged tampering of evidence in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

"We condemn all such heinous crimes. This crime is a fallout of the nexus between West Bengal government and health department officials," said one of the doctors.

The doctors alleged there was "tampering of evidence".

The West Bengal government "for the fifth and the final time" invited the protesting junior doctors for talks to end the RG Kar impasse, two days after the dialogue failed to take off over disagreement on live streaming of the meeting.

In an email to the protesting junior doctors, Pant asked them to reach CM Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat at 5 pm on Monday for the talks.

"As law-abiding citizens of the country, we are more than willing to attend the meeting. But it would have been really appreciated if the place of the meeting would have been an official and an administrative place as the matter is related to governance," the doctors had said in a reply mail.

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: Protesting medics agree on 5pm meet with Mamata; drop live-stream demand

