Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh pushed, abused by mob at court | Watch

Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI amid a rape-murder investigation of a trainee doctor, leading to public protests and outrage.

Written By Sayantani
Published4 Sep 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court in Kolkata
Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court in Kolkata

Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI concerning the ongoing investigation of financial irregularities in the medical institute. On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh was being taken to a Kolkata court when he was pushed and hurled abuses at by an angry crowd, which included protesters.

In the video, one man tried to slap Sandip Ghosh in an exhibition of the prevailing anger among protesters over the brutal Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

Sandip Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Sandip Ghosh, arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was presented in the Kolkata court on Tuesday. Ghosh was sent to 8-day police custody. The next hearing date has been set on September 10.

RG Kar Hospital's former deputy superintendent, Dr Akhtar Ali, lodged multiple complaints of financial irregularities at the establishment during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

There have been allegations that under Sandip Ghosh’s leadership, organs from unidentified bodies sent to the hospital for post-mortem were frequently sold on the black market at a high price.

Sandip Ghosh had earlier resigned as the principal of RG Kar hospital. However, he was reinstated as the principal of the National Medical College and Hospital, another Bengal government-run hospital.

Sandip Ghosh was asked to go on leave by the West Bengal government after the rape and murder of the woman trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital came to light.

Sandip Ghosh is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his role in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case as well as money laundering charges.

On August 9, a PG trainee doctor of the Chest Medicine department was raped and murdered while she was resting. Her lifeless body was discovered in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room triggering massive protests.

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh pushed, abused by mob at court | Watch

