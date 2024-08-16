Kolkata doctor rape case: Protesters seek ouster of police commissioner, support for victim’s parents | 6 key demands

Protesting doctors in Kolkata demand the ouster of top officials, arrest of culprits with evidence, and new workplace security measures following the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder.

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march from Moulali to Esplanade seeking capital punishment for the culprits
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march from Moulali to Esplanade seeking capital punishment for the culprits(Photo: Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

Protesting doctors in Kolkata have demanded the ouster of several top officials including Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal following the horrifying RG Kar Hospital rape-murder. Demands outlined on Friday evening also included called for the culprits to be arrested with “proper evidence” and the implementation of new ‘workplace security measures’.

“Our primary demand is the arrest of the culprits with proper evidence with an official press release confirming the same from the CBI. We demand a written apology, order of resignation of higher authorities including the former Principal of RG Kar, MSVP, Dean of Students Affairs, HOD of the Chest Medicine Department and the Assistant Super Support on Duty of the incident. They should be barred from holding any administrative or authoritative positions in any institution for the remaining duration of their services,” said a junior doctor at the hospital.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering pan India outrage. The IMA has declared a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. 

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Sandip Ghosh says ‘receiving life threats’

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 07:53 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: Protesters seek ouster of police commissioner, support for victim’s parents | 6 key demands

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue