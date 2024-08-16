Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Kolkata doctor rape case: Protesters seek ouster of police commissioner, support for victim’s parents | 6 key demands

Protesting doctors in Kolkata demand the ouster of top officials, arrest of culprits with evidence, and new workplace security measures following the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march from Moulali to Esplanade seeking capital punishment for the culprits

Protesting doctors in Kolkata have demanded the ouster of several top officials including Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal following the horrifying RG Kar Hospital rape-murder. Demands outlined on Friday evening also included called for the culprits to be arrested with “proper evidence" and the implementation of new ‘workplace security measures’.

“Our primary demand is the arrest of the culprits with proper evidence with an official press release confirming the same from the CBI. We demand a written apology, order of resignation of higher authorities including the former Principal of RG Kar, MSVP, Dean of Students Affairs, HOD of the Chest Medicine Department and the Assistant Super Support on Duty of the incident. They should be barred from holding any administrative or authoritative positions in any institution for the remaining duration of their services," said a junior doctor at the hospital.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering pan India outrage. The IMA has declared a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

