Protesting doctors in Kolkata have demanded the ouster of several top officials including Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal following the horrifying RG Kar Hospital rape-murder. Demands outlined on Friday evening also included called for the culprits to be arrested with “proper evidence" and the implementation of new ‘workplace security measures’.

“Our primary demand is the arrest of the culprits with proper evidence with an official press release confirming the same from the CBI. We demand a written apology, order of resignation of higher authorities including the former Principal of RG Kar, MSVP, Dean of Students Affairs, HOD of the Chest Medicine Department and the Assistant Super Support on Duty of the incident. They should be barred from holding any administrative or authoritative positions in any institution for the remaining duration of their services," said a junior doctor at the hospital.