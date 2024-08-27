Kolkata doctor rape case: Video shows crowd at RG Kar hospital seminar room; Amit Malviya reacts ‘What was the agenda?’

Amit Malviya, Head of the Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell and West Bengal in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video allegedly showing a crowd in the seminar room on the fourth floor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to Malviya's post on X, the video was shot after the tragic rape and murger of the trainee doctor allegedly took place.

In a post on X, Malviya claimed that the crime scene was completely destroyed with “so many doctors, policemen, hospital staff and OUTSIDERS in the Place of Occurrence (PO).”

Shocking footage from Seminar Room of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, soon after the lifeless body of the raped and murdered PGT lady doctor was found.





Mint was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, Kolkata police has clarified that the crime scene was promptly cordoned off, and access to the Place of Occurrence (PO) was restricted to only a few designated officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Indira Mukherjee on Monday explained, “The crowd shown in the video was outside the cordoned-off area, in the remaining 11 feet of the seminar room. This included family members and some doctors from R.G. Kar, who were seated there, writing down their demands, which varied over time.”

The @KolkataPolice exposes the false claims of @BJP4Bengal that the crime scene was crowded, contaminated & evidence was tampered with on Aug 9th.



Meanwhile, the National Task Force, constituted by the Supreme Court against the backdrop of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata will convene its first meeting on August 27.

As per the ANI, citing sources, the meeting is expected to be attended by all the members of the National Task Force on Tuesday. The NTF will make recommendations to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals at their workplace.

