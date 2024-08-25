Kolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy told THIS to jail guards after confessing to crime

niThe polygraph test for Sanjay Roy, a key accused in a case, was postponed due to technical issues, with the central probe agency set to reschedule it.

The test, which also involves ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and five others, including interns, doctors, and a person connected to Roy, faced delays because of these technical glitches.

As reported by PTI, citing officials, the test on Roy might be conducted on Sunday at the Presidency Correctional Home, where he is currently lodged.

In the meantime, Roy reportedly claimed to the jail guards that he was unaware of the rape and murder in question, a report noted according to sources familiar with the matter.

However, Hindustan Times reported, citing sources, that Roy might be attempting to mislead the investigation, noting that he has not satisfactorily explained his facial injuries or his presence at the crime scene.

Sanjay Roy will remain in judicial custody under the CBI supervision until September 6, 2024.

CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found.

Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police since 2019, is alleged to have been married multiple times and has a reputation for being a “womanizer.” A trained boxer, he gained favour with several senior police officers over the years, leading to his posting at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's police outpost.

The CBI informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that there had been attempts to cover up the rape and murder of the post-graduate medic. They reported that the local police altered the crime scene before the federal agency took over the investigation.

Earlier on Saturday, the CBI initiated an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College, taking over the case from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the West Bengal government following instructions from the Calcutta High Court. The court has directed the CBI to submit a progress report on this investigation within three weeks.

The move came after the former deputy superintendent of the hospital, Akhtar Ali, raised concerns about financial misconduct during the tenure of the former principal, Sandip Ghosh. Ali had requested a central agency probe into these alleged irregularities, leading to the High Court's directive for the CBI to take over the case.

The tragic death of the junior doctor, whose body was found with severe injuries in a seminar hall on August 9, has ignited widespread protests. Roy was arrested the following day, and on 13 August, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its probe on 14 August.