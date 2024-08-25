Kolkata doctor rape case: Sanjoy Roy, prime accused in the rape and murder case of a Kolkata doctor, underwent a lie-detector test on Sunday. The test was conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the arrested civic volunteer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, took place at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, Sanjoy Roy had told a Kolkata Court judge that he was being ‘framed’. When consent was sought from him for the polygraph test, Sanjoy Roy broke down in court and claimed that he had not ‘committed a crime’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roy had reportedly said, “The polygraph test would prove his innocence".

According to News18 Bangla, Sanjoy Roy kept muttering since after he was sent to Presidency jail. While entering the jail, the prison cell, Sanjoy Roy reportedly kept saying he did not know ‘anything’. Roy has reportedly also requested to be allowed to ‘sleep peacefully’.

Sanjay Roy reportedly claimed to the jail guards that he was unaware of the rape and murder in question. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was in complete contrast to the attitude the civic volunteer had shown when he was being arrested. According to previous local news reports, Sanjoy Roy had sported a ‘don’t care' attitude while he was being arrested. Kolkata Police also attested that the prime accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case had shown no remorse.

Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during on Sunday. Four persons including RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday.

A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is conducting the tests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjoy Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old medic was found in the Seminar hall of the medical college.

A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth headphone found near the Kolkata doctor's body resulted in the arrest of Sanjoy Roy. According to investigation notes, Sanjoy Roy was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.

Sanjoy Roy (33) was working with the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer since 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accused, who is a trained boxer, allegedly got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sanjoy Roy has denied the allegations against him.