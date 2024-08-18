Kolkata doctor rape case: SC takes suo motu cognizance, Chief Justice Chandrachud-led bench to hear case on August 20

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Updated18 Aug 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: People stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Mumbai, Sunday
Kolkata doctor rape case: People stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Mumbai, Sunday(PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a woman doctor in RG Kar medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case on August 20.

Meanwhile, students of different medical colleges took out a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Armed with posters and placards, the medics raised slogans seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the crime that happened on August 9.

Braving heavy rains, the medics walked in ankle-deep waters from College Street to Shyambazar.

They also raised slogans demanding an early conclusion of the investigation by the CBI, which was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH. When a demonstration was underway against the gruesome incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital.

(More details awaited)

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 04:54 PM IST
