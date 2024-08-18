Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Kolkata doctor rape case: SC takes suo motu cognizance, Chief Justice Chandrachud-led bench to hear case on August 20
BREAKING NEWS

Kolkata doctor rape case: SC takes suo motu cognizance, Chief Justice Chandrachud-led bench to hear case on August 20

Livemint

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Kolkata doctor rape case: People stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Mumbai, Sunday

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a woman doctor in RG Kar medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case on August 20.

Meanwhile, students of different medical colleges took out a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Armed with posters and placards, the medics raised slogans seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the crime that happened on August 9.

Braving heavy rains, the medics walked in ankle-deep waters from College Street to Shyambazar.

They also raised slogans demanding an early conclusion of the investigation by the CBI, which was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH. When a demonstration was underway against the gruesome incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital.

(More details awaited)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.