Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Security not a luxury…’, IMA writes fresh letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on a fast-unto-death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The Government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands. Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist." reads the letter.