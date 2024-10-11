Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Security not a luxury…’, IMA writes fresh letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Indian Medical Association(IMA) urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to address the hunger strike of Junior doctors, seeking urgent attention

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Security not a luxury…’, IMA writes fresh letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Security not a luxury…’, IMA writes fresh letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Shyamal Maitra)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on October 10, wrote a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the ongoing hunger strike of Junior doctors. IMA urged for immediate attention from the CM, stating that ‘peaceful ambience, and security’ of doctors is not a luxury.

"It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on a fast-unto-death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The Government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands. Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist." reads the letter.

 

