Kolkata doctor rape case: As junior doctors continue their protest outside the Swashtya Bhawan (West Bengal Health Department) in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has posted a clip claiming that ‘Left’ and ‘Ultra-left’ youth organisations were planning to attack them. The TMC leader further claimed that the conspiracy to attack the doctors, protesting the RG Kar Hospital doctor's rape and murder case, was being done to defame CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ghosh also urged the Kolkata Police guarding the protest site outside Swasthya Bhawan be cordoned off for 'bohiragoto' (outsiders), a term frequently used by the TMC for protests against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police, taking suo moto cognizance of Kunal Ghosh's claims arrested CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan. Another person Sanjiv Das, was arrested from Haltu in south Kolkata on Friday night, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clips posted by Kunal Ghosh.

Kunal Ghosh claims protesting docs will be 'attacked' Taking to X (formerly Twiter) TMC leader Kunal Ghosh posted, “Terrible plot. A left youth organization and an ultra-left organization are set to attack the doctors' dharna in Salt Lake to embarrass the state government and @AITCofficial . Found in their sources. The police administration should immediately stop the entry of outsiders there.".

The audio clip posted by Kunal Ghosh does not mention names, however, it starts with the generic ringback tone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Person 1: Hya (Yes?)

Person 2: Bolchi 9.30 (At 9.30?) Salt Lake korabar jonyo (To do Salt Lake)

Person 1: Order korle kore de (If you want to order, do it) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Person 2: Shobai proshno korche (Everybody is questioning it)

Person 1: Kara? (Who are?)

Person 2: Jara ache. (Whoever is there) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Person1: Jokhon boleche tokhon kichu ekta bhebei to boleche (When they have said it, they must have thought something)

Person 2: Onko gulo milche na (The calculations are not matching)

Person2: ami eto bochor ei kaaj korechi kintu amaar kokhono bhoy dor lagenai, kintu ekhon eta kora ta theek hobe? Era to loker jibon bachae (I have worked for some many years, I have never felt fear. However, I don't know if doing this now will be alright. These people save patient's lives) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Person 1: Toke to fight to finish korte boleni (Nobody is asking you to 'fight to finish')

Person 2: Chelera mawd kheye jae, kono ekta behaat jodi kichu hoe jae, shetao to chintar bishoe na? (Guys go there intoxicated. What if something untoward happens? That is a thought to ponder upon)

Person 1: Sheta oke bol j amaar erokom mone hochche ki korbo, Bappa da ki personal jigyasa koreche? (Tell him that you are apprehensive about this. Did Bappa ask you to do this personally?) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Person 2: Nabanna meeting hoyni, bolchi pherot chole asche. Shashok (ruling government) oder mereche (Nabanna meeting did not happen, that is why they were returning. The TMC government attacked them)

Person 2: Ki bollam bujhle? (Did you understand what am saying?)

Person 1: Hya ami bujhechi (Yes, I did) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Person2: Puro dosh ta diye aaro okaloti pakano jabe (By attributing the entire blame to them, we can create a bigger stir)

Kolkata rape case: Junior doctors protest The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Health Department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor.