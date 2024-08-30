Kolkata doctor rape case: Victim’s father reacts to viral audio clip, says ’We will not...’

The father of the Kolkata rape and murder victim reacted to the purported audio clips of his first three conversations with a staff member of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which went viral on Thursday. In his reaction to the audio clips, the father of the 31-year-old victim declined to take responsibility for the leaked conversations.

"We don't know from where, how it [the phone conversation between the family and the assistant superintendent of the hospital] went viral. We will not take responsibility for it," the father was quoted by ANI.

When asked if the voice on the phone was his, the victim's father said, “You say so, but I do not see it. This issue will not affect the investigation.”

The viral audio clips In the audio clips that surfaced on social media on Thursday, a woman can be heard identifying herself as the assistant superintendent of the hospital. She was heard speaking with the parents and informing them about their daughter's “suicide.”

The clips purportedly captured the first three conversations between the parent of the medical intern victim and a representative of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the trainee doctor's body was found on August 9 this year.

LiveMint could not verify the authenticity of the audio clips.

In the recording of the first purported phone conversation, the caller told the victim’s father: “Your daughter is very sick and has been admitted to the hospital. Can you come fast?

When the father asked what had happened, the woman said, “She is unwell. The doctors can say what has happened to her. We found your number, and that’s why we are calling to inform you.”

"Is her condition very serious?" the father's voice was heard asking. "Yes, she is very serious. Come quickly," was the response from the other end. The call lasted for a minute and 11 seconds, news agency PTI reported.

The second phone call arrived some five minutes later. It was perceptively from the same caller, and she was heard saying, “Her condition is critical, very critical. Please come over as soon as you can.”

When the father asked the woman to reveal her identity, the caller said, “I am the assistant superintendent. I am not a doctor. We have brought your daughter to the emergency ward. You please come over and contact us.”

“But what could have happened to her? She was on duty,” a panic-stricken mother's voice can be heard in the background. "You come over quickly, as soon as you can," was the reply. The second call lasted for about 46 seconds.

The third and final call was the one which pronounced the death of the victim, albeit with a twist.

"Yes, please listen… we were repeatedly telling you before… your daughter… may have… died by suicide… or she may have passed away. The police are here. All of us from the hospital are here. We are calling you to ask you to come down quickly," the apparently same voice from the first two calls announced in disjointed sentences.

The final call lasted for 28 seconds.

Kolkata rape and murder case The 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case and the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

CBI officials earlier conducted the polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime. The CBI also conducted the second round of polygraph tests on Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.