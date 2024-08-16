The Kolkata rape case has halted medical services as doctors protest. A mob vandalized the hospital, and the CBI is now investigating. The victim's father declined compensation and seeks justice.

The father of the postgraduate trainee doctor — who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital — refused to accept the compensation as it would hurt his daughter.

Her father also declined to provide details about his conversation with the Central Bureau of Investigation, citing law as a reason.

"It is not lawfully appropriate to give details on our conversation with the CBI. I can't give you details on the questioning that was done in connection with this case. They have recorded our statement and taken it in writing," he said as quoted by ANI.

“I express gratitude to everyone, regarding the protest that has been happening across the country and world. I consider everyone who is standing with us, as my sons and daughters," her father said.

"CBI has assured us that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and awarded strict punishment based on whatever we have told them...I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice," he added.

A woman was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminal hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The Kolkata rape case has brought medical services to a standstill as students and doctors continue to demand justice for the resident PG doctor.

Videos show a mob of dozens pushing their way in the emergency ward of the RG Kar Hospital and vandalising chairs. Some were even seen vandalising the protest site. The CBI has taken over the investigation of the Kolkata rape and murder case.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday called for a nationwide withdrawal of doctors' services for twenty-four hours to oppose the death of a trainee doctor.

