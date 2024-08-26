Kolkata doctor rape case: What did Sanjay Roy tell CBI in lie-detector test? ’Doctor was already...’

Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer arrested in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, reportedly said during a lie-detection test on Sunday that the victim was already dead when he spotted her, and that he ran away in fear. Sources told the Times of India that Roy cited multiple "alibis".

CBI sources said Sanjay Roy appeared "unnerved and anxious" during the hours of questioning. The lie detector test on Sanjay Roy flagged several "false and unconvincing answers", reported ToI, citing sources.

CBI officers conducted a polygraph or lie-detection test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The test was conducted at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where Roy is currently lodged, an officer said.

Sanjay Roy's lawyer had earlier told NDTV that the accused had told a special court that he was ready for the polygraph test. When the judge asked why he was ready, Sanjay Roy said, according to this lawyer, that he was "innocent" and was "framed".

"'I also want the truth to come out through the polygraph test'," the lawyer said, quoting Sanjay Roy, as per NDTV report on August 24.

Roy (33), a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old medic was found in the seminar hall of the medical college.

According to news agency PTI, a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body led to Roy's arrest. CCTV footage also showed him on the third floor of the hospital where the seminar hall is situated.

The central agency officers also conducted polygraph tests on a couple of others at their Kolkata office, an officer told news agency PTI, adding that the test on Roy was over after around four hours. Four persons, including former principal of the RGKMCH Sandip Ghosh, underwent the polygraph test on Saturday.

The CBI had sought permission from a local court in Kolkata to put seven persons including Roy and former principal of the RGKMCH through the lie-detector test. The test cannot be used as evidence during the trial but findings give the agency a direction for the further probe.

Meanwhile, the agitating junior doctors at the RGKMCH said that they would continue their cease work unless the deceased doctor gets justice and the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal resigns from his chair. Sunday was the 17th consecutive day that the junior doctors have been on cease work badly affecting healthcare services in Bengal.