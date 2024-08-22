Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS’ doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances

The resident doctors at AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday called off their strike in the case of rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Hospital following an appeal from the Supreme Court

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Aug 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS' doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS’ doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances

The resident doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday called off their strike in the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following an appeal from the Supreme Court asking them to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken against them after they rejoin.

The resident doctors at the AIIMS-Delhi called off their strike on the eleventh day.

Expressing gratitude to the apex court for its suo moto cognizance and for forming a National Task Force (NTF) to address the issue of the safety and security of healthcare workers across the country, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS said in a statement," In the interest of the nation and spirit of public service, RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. The decision is in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognisance of the RG Kar incident and addressing the broader issue of safety of security of healthcare workers across the country." 

“We also commend the formation of the National Task Force to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” the RDA AIIMS said.

"We strongly urge the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court. Furthermore, we appreciate the directive that no punitive action be taken against the protesting doctors. Our primary responsibility – ‘patient care’ – remains our utmost priority, and we are dedicated to upholding it,” the statement read.

 

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 05:26 PM IST
