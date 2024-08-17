Kolkata doctor rape case: 43 doctors ‘transferred’; BJP alleges ’sinister cover-up’ by CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had transferred a total of 43 senior doctors for ‘for allegedly raising their voice for justice’. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has claimed that the West Bengal and Kolkata Police has warned legal action against protesters seeking justice for the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Post Graduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered on 9 August.

The BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) run West Bengal government's crackdown on doctors and media houses amid vehement protest against the governance is the "most sinister and institutional cover up" to save the culprits.

According to reports, two of the 43 doctors transferred, are Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das , who were previously stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the Kolkata trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found.

The reshuffle triggered a strong response from doctors' associations, who denounced it as a conspiracy and an attempt to intimidate senior healthcare professionals.

BJP also alleged that TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen was removed from his position for saying that there were many complaints against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lead a rally demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. She was flanked by Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, Sayani Ghosh, June Malia, among others.

CM Mamata Banerjee issued a ‘Sunday deadline’ ultimatum to CBI, who are currently investigating the Kolkata doctor rape case. CM Banerjee blamed the ‘BJP-Left nexus' for the protests that had rocked the state and the country. Mamata Banerjee has been facing increasing calls to resign over the Kolkata doctor rape case.

The call for her resignation was aggravated when a mob entered the RG Kar hospital in the early hours of Thursday and ransacked the stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, demanding security in their workplace.

The mob also vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store.