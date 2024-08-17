Kolkata doctor rape case: 43 doctors ‘transferred’; BJP alleges ’sinister cover-up’ by CM Mamata Banerjee

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: The BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) run West Bengal government's crackdown on doctors and media houses amid vehement protest against the governance is the 'most sinister and institutional cover up' to save the culprits.

Written By Sayantani
Updated17 Aug 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: BJP alleges CM Mamata Banerjee's crackdown on doctors, media 'most sinister cover up'
Kolkata doctor rape case: BJP alleges CM Mamata Banerjee’s crackdown on doctors, media ’most sinister cover up’

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had transferred a total of 43 senior doctors for ‘for allegedly raising their voice for justice’. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has claimed that the West Bengal and Kolkata Police has warned legal action against protesters seeking justice for the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Post Graduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered on 9 August.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: ‘Time for PM’s intervention’, says IMA President

The BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) run West Bengal government's crackdown on doctors and media houses amid vehement protest against the governance is the "most sinister and institutional cover up" to save the culprits.

According to reports, two of the 43 doctors transferred, are Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das , who were previously stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the Kolkata trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found.

Also Read | NCW finds BIG breakthrough in Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Sudden renovations…’

The reshuffle triggered a strong response from doctors' associations, who denounced it as a conspiracy and an attempt to intimidate senior healthcare professionals.

BJP also alleged that TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen was removed from his position for saying that there were many complaints against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lead a rally demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. She was flanked by Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, Sayani Ghosh, June Malia, among others.

Also Read | Nationwide doctors’ strike today: What’s open and what’s closed? Check here

CM Mamata Banerjee issued a ‘Sunday deadline’ ultimatum to CBI, who are currently investigating the Kolkata doctor rape case. CM Banerjee blamed the ‘BJP-Left nexus' for the protests that had rocked the state and the country. Mamata Banerjee has been facing increasing calls to resign over the Kolkata doctor rape case.

The call for her resignation was aggravated when a mob entered the RG Kar hospital in the early hours of Thursday and ransacked the stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, demanding security in their workplace.

Also Read | ‘MEN will be MEN’, Anushka Sharma condemns Kolkata doctor rape case

The mob also vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services from 6 am on Saturday, 17 August to 6 am Sunday 18 August.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 03:04 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: 43 doctors ‘transferred’; BJP alleges ’sinister cover-up’ by CM Mamata Banerjee

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue