Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI is investigating Dr Sandip Ghosh's involvement in the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Ghosh was questioned for over 13 hours and asked about phone calls and actions post-incident.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing into the call details and chats of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor, PTI reported.

On August 18 (Sunday), Ghosh appeared before CBI officers for a third consecutive day of questioning and was grilled for more than 13 hours at the Salt Lake office.

"Ghosh was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before, and after the incident at the hospital. He was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours," an officer of the central probe agency said.

CBI Investigation Ongoing The sleuths are also mulling contacting the mobile phone service provider to get the details of Ghosh's phone calls and data consumption, the officer told PTI.

He was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident.

"We are trying to find out whether there was any conspiracy or pre-planning to the crime. What was the principal doing and whether he is involved with the incident in any manner," the officer said.

CBI investigators are also verifying Ghosh's statements with versions of other doctors and interns who were on duty on the night of the incident. The agency has so far grilled more than 20 people, including a couple of officers of the Kolkata Police, in connection with its investigation, the PTI report added.

Ghosh refused to talk to the media while leaving the CBI office. But his former colleagues and batchmates had a lot to say.

Former Collegues Make Host of Allegations India Today quoted a few former batchmates and colleagues of Dr Ghosh. who alleged that his operation of the RG Kar Hospital was fraught with "corruption, financial miscoduct, extortion of money, illegal commissions, manipulation of tenders, ethical violations — such as redirecting corpses meant for post-mortem to unauthorised uses, and was mafia-like".

One professor from another West Bengal hospital (remaining anonymous) alleged that Dr Ghosh secured the role as principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College despite ranking 16th during interviews, India Today reported.

Dr Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of the college alleged to India Today that Dr Ghosh "is a very corrupt person".

"He used to fail students, and takes 20 per cent commission. In the case of tenders, RG Kar used to extort money from every work of medical college and hospital, and supply liquor to students in the guest house. He is like a mafia man, very powerful. I had earlier complained against him in 2023 but I was transferred after that," Dr Ali claimed, adding, "His resignation (after the rape and murder) was an eyewash. He was appointed the principal of Calcutta National Medical College within eight hours."

A former classmate of Ghosh, told India Today that he "wasn’t known for any notorious behavior" during college time, adding that "power can change people". She also alleged a "pattern" of quick and questionable career advancements starting from his first appointment being Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) of National Medical College.

The report added that the West Bengal State Health Department acted on complaints against Dr and began an inquiry, but these were dropped due to "backing" and protests by some interns and a group of students.

SC takes cognisance of Kolkata rape-murder Amid the mounting outrage over the case, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance and will likely take it for hearing on August 20, PTI reported.

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is scheduled to hear a matter titled 'In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue'.

State Government Action The West Bengal government on August 17 announced a slew of measures to ensure the safety of women in workplaces. These measures were announced by Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Among the announcements is inclusion of designated retiring rooms and CCTV-monitored 'safe zones' at state-run hospitals, where women also have to work on night shifts.

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Later, the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI.

(With inputs from PTI)