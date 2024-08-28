Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

The IMA disciplinary committee suspended Sandip Ghosh — the vice president of its Kolkata branch — for mishandling a rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College. The decision was taken after the parents of the victim complained about his lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling a serious case.

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh opens the door of his residence for a CBI officer amid the ongoing probe into the Kolkata rape-murder case
Former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh opens the door of his residence for a CBI officer amid the ongoing probe into the Kolkata rape-murder case(ANI)

The Indian Medical Association suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh on Wednesday. The development came even as thousands led a strike across West Bengal over the horrfying rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata hospital. Ghosh is currently being investigated by the CBI and ED over his role in the case as well as money laundering charges against the institute.

The decision to suspend the IMA membership of Ghosh, who is the vice president of the association's Kolkata branch, was taken by its disciplinary committee.

Also Read | Countless rapes forgotten since Nirbhaya: President reacts to Kolkata incident

In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The IMA general secretary along with Asokan had met the victim's parents at their home, it said.

"They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order said.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata promises ‘death by hanging’ for rapists

"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said.

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association."

Also Read | CBI raids 15 sites linked to ex-RG Kar hospital principal in corruption case

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:30 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue