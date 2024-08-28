Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

Livemint

The IMA disciplinary committee suspended Sandip Ghosh — the vice president of its Kolkata branch — for mishandling a rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College. The decision was taken after the parents of the victim complained about his lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling a serious case.

Former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh opens the door of his residence for a CBI officer amid the ongoing probe into the Kolkata rape-murder case

The Indian Medical Association suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh on Wednesday. The development came even as thousands led a strike across West Bengal over the horrfying rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata hospital. Ghosh is currently being investigated by the CBI and ED over his role in the case as well as money laundering charges against the institute.

The decision to suspend the IMA membership of Ghosh, who is the vice president of the association's Kolkata branch, was taken by its disciplinary committee.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The IMA general secretary along with Asokan had met the victim's parents at their home, it said.

"They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order said.

"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said.

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association."

(With inputs from agencies)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.