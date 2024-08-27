After the tragic Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, another harrowing incident surfaced in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Eknath Shinde headed state, reported News18. The injured victim is reportedly undergoing treatment.

The nursing student was returning from college when she took an auto-rickshaw ride home, preliminary investigation revealed. The woman lost consciousness after drinking water offered by the auto driver which was water mixed with sedatives.