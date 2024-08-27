Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra news: Nursing student drugged, assaulted by auto driver in Ratnagiri; details here

Maharashtra news: Nursing student drugged, assaulted by auto driver in Ratnagiri; details here

Written By Fareha Naaz

After the tragic Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, another harrowing incident surfaced in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Eknath Shinde headed state, reported News18.

A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Eknath Shinde headed state.

After the tragic Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, another harrowing incident surfaced in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Eknath Shinde headed state, reported News18. The injured victim is reportedly undergoing treatment.

The nursing student was returning from college when she took an auto-rickshaw ride home, preliminary investigation revealed. The woman lost consciousness after drinking water offered by the auto driver which was water mixed with sedatives.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.