Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Mob tries to destroy crime scene at RG Kar Medical College, 9 arrested; Governor reacts

Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested nine people after a group of nearly 40–50 miscreants—under the garb of protests— allegedly stormed the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital late on Wednesday night and vandalised the portions of the medical facility, where the semi-naked body of a 32-year-old trainee doctor was found last week.
Kolkata Police, however, said the crime scene of the alleged brutal rape and murder case was intact.
The incident took place amid midnight protests by women under the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign against the brutal murder of the lady doctor at the state-run hospital. Kolkata Police fired tear gas and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.
Some police officers were injured in the violence. A police vehicle and a few two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident.
The arrests came within hours of Trinamool Congress's Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee demanding action within 24 hours. "The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits. As a public representative, I just spoke with @CPKolkata [Kolkata Commissioner of Police], urging him to ensure that every individual responsible for today’s violence is identified, held accountable, and made to face the law within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations," Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X.
VIDEO | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: “It’s shocking and shattering. It’s a shame for Bengal, India, and humanity that we cannot protect our daughters, sisters, and mothers," says West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose during a press conference in Kolkata.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2024
Crime of Scene is Seminar Room which is intact and has not been touched. Don’t spread fake news. We will take legal action. https://t.co/A7PDWYAO4E— Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 15, 2024
