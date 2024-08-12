From porn clips on phone to 4 marriages, Kolkata doctor rape-murder case accused Sanjay Roy is habitual offender

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was a habitual offender and had been violent against women since a long time

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published12 Aug 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: From porn clips on phone to 4 marriages, Kolkata doctor rape-murder case accused Sanjay Roy is habitual offender
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: From porn clips on phone to 4 marriages, Kolkata doctor rape-murder case accused Sanjay Roy is habitual offender(PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was a habitual offender and had been violent against women since a long time.

Media reports claimed that Kolkata police found porn clips on his mobile phone, and his neighbours claimed that he (Roy) had multiple failed marriages. He was married four times, three of his wives left him due to his abusive behaviour, while fourth died of cancer last year.

He used to return home late at night in a drunken state, neighbours added.

According to an NDTV report, Roy joined Kolkata Police as a volunteer in the disaster management group in 2019 but was later transferred to the police welfare cell. He then moved to the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Due to his role as a civic volunteer in the police welfare board, he had easy access to several departments of the state-run hospital.

Also Read | ’If police can’t solve it by…,’ Bengal CM Banerjee warns cops over rape case

One of his mother-in-law alleged that Roy had been violent against women since a long time.

Speaking to India Today TV, his mother-in-law said he (Roy) concealed about his previous marriages to marry her daughter. She even filed a police complaint against him for beating and torturing her daughter. His mother-in-law claimed that he duped several people by taking a lot of money in the pretext of giving jobs in Kolkata police.

Also Read | West Bengal: Another female doctor threatened with rape and murder in hospital

Some media reports claimed that Roy was involved in a hospital racket that charged patients’ relatives for getting admitted. He would allegedly charge patients’ relatives for finding a bed at nearby nursing homes if they did not get a bed at the government hospital.

However, Roy's mother refuted all the allegations and claimed that her son was innocent. He was framed and was forced to confess the crime under police pressure.

Also Read | RG Kar doctor death: Kolkata Police finds BIG breakthrough in rape-murder case

"My son is innocent. He has confessed to the crime under the pressure of police," India Today TV quoted his mother as saying.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will hand over the doctor’s rape-murder probe to the CBI if the police are unable to solve the case by Sunday. Banerjee said she wants the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

“I want the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. If they are not able to crack the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the CBI. I don’t have an issue with the central agency taking over, but its success rate is low,” the West Bengal Chief Minister told reporters after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

Also Read | RG Kar doctor death: BMC halts non-emergency medical services till August 13

The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 06:21 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaFrom porn clips on phone to 4 marriages, Kolkata doctor rape-murder case accused Sanjay Roy is habitual offender

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue