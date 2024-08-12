Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was a habitual offender and had been violent against women since a long time

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was a habitual offender and had been violent against women since a long time.

Media reports claimed that Kolkata police found porn clips on his mobile phone, and his neighbours claimed that he (Roy) had multiple failed marriages. He was married four times, three of his wives left him due to his abusive behaviour, while fourth died of cancer last year.

According to an NDTV report, Roy joined Kolkata Police as a volunteer in the disaster management group in 2019 but was later transferred to the police welfare cell. He then moved to the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Due to his role as a civic volunteer in the police welfare board, he had easy access to several departments of the state-run hospital.

One of his mother-in-law alleged that Roy had been violent against women since a long time.

Speaking to India Today TV, his mother-in-law said he (Roy) concealed about his previous marriages to marry her daughter. She even filed a police complaint against him for beating and torturing her daughter. His mother-in-law claimed that he duped several people by taking a lot of money in the pretext of giving jobs in Kolkata police.

Some media reports claimed that Roy was involved in a hospital racket that charged patients’ relatives for getting admitted. He would allegedly charge patients’ relatives for finding a bed at nearby nursing homes if they did not get a bed at the government hospital.

However, Roy's mother refuted all the allegations and claimed that her son was innocent. He was framed and was forced to confess the crime under police pressure.

"My son is innocent. He has confessed to the crime under the pressure of police," India Today TV quoted his mother as saying.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will hand over the doctor’s rape-murder probe to the CBI if the police are unable to solve the case by Sunday. Banerjee said she wants the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

“I want the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. If they are not able to crack the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the CBI. I don’t have an issue with the central agency taking over, but its success rate is low," the West Bengal Chief Minister told reporters after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.