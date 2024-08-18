Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘Provide situation reports every two hours,’ Govt asks states in wake of doctors’ protest

Kolkata doctor rape case: The Union Home Ministry has directed all state police forces to submit situation reports every two hours due to protests over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Published18 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: Medical professionals hold posters during a candlelight march amid nationwide strike by doctors to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, along a street in Varanasi on August 17, 2024. Crowds of Indian doctors dressed in white coats came as if ready for work on August 17, but instead stood outside hospitals demanding justice after the rape and murder of a colleague. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
Kolkata doctor rape case: Medical professionals hold posters during a candlelight march amid nationwide strike by doctors to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, along a street in Varanasi on August 17, 2024. Crowds of Indian doctors dressed in white coats came as if ready for work on August 17, but instead stood outside hospitals demanding justice after the rape and murder of a colleague. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)(AFP)

Kolkata doctor rape case: In response to the ongoing protests by doctors, nursing staff, and others over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Union Home Ministry has instructed all state police forces to submit situation reports every two hours.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE Updates: Victim made to work 48 hours at stretch; gatherings banned around RG Kar

In a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests, PTI reported.

"Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp from 1600 hours today," the communication sent on Friday said.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI on Tuesday.

A group of people entered the premises of the hospital shortly after Wednesday midnight during protests by women against the rape-murder incident and vandalised portions of the medical facility.

Also Read: ‘Absolute failure of state machinery’: Calcutta High Court blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over RG Kar vandalism

Doctors and other medical staff have been protesting in different parts of the country affecting the functioning of health facilities. They are pressing for a central law to check violence against healthcare personnel, declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements among other demands.

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the state police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, triggering nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape case: 5 questions CBI asked ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

On Wednesday, a mob vandalized the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar, leading security personnel to disperse the crowd.

In response to the ongoing unrest, the Kolkata Police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital. This restriction will be in effect for seven days, starting from Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST
