‘Provided alcohol to students, looted money’: RG Kar’s ex-deputy SP speaks on former principal Sandip Ghosh

  • Ghosh resigned from RG Kar on Monday, claiming he was being defamed on social media in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Ex-Deputy Superintendent, Akhtar Ali. (Photo: ANI)
Ex-Deputy Superintendent, Akhtar Ali. (Photo: ANI)

Speaking on the former principal, Professor Dr Sandip Ghosh, RG Kar's ex-Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali, said that Ghosh was a very corrupt person and was like a “mafia”.

DySP Ali further said, “He is a very corrupt person. He used to fail students, he used to avail 20% commission on tender orders, and he used to loot money from every work that happened in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.”

He noted that Ghosh used to provide alcohol to students at his guest house. “He was like a mafia person. He used to have a lot of security and was very powerful. I complained against him in 2023...his resignation was an eyewash, he was appointed as a Principal in National Medical College within 8 hours.”

 

The Calcutta High Court earlier directed former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh to submit a leave application. This order followed protests triggered by Ghosh's swift appointment as principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata immediately after he resigned from RG Kar Medical College.

Ghosh resigned from RG Kar on Monday, claiming he was being defamed on social media in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police brought Sanjoy Roy, the alleged perpetrator in the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor, to the Central Government Offices (CGO) Complex in Kolkata. Following a Calcutta High Court order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of the case and sent a specialized medical and forensic team from Delhi. CBI members from Delhi also arrived at the CGO Complex to assist in the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the West Bengal Doctors' Forum alerted the CBI, alleging that evidence tampering was occurring due to construction work being carried out near the location where a female doctor’s body was discovered at a Kolkata hospital.

"We have come across reports of sudden civil reconstruction works in and around the scene of crime at the same institution. We are extremely apprehensive about the motive behind such an effort and we think that this might hamper the investigation by tampering with important evidence," said the letter, signed by Dr Koushik Chaki and Dr Sanjoy Holme Chowdhury.

"We have informed the same to the state health secretary. We request you to look into the matter with utmost care and due regard the same deserves to ensure justice to the slain lady doctor," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM IST
